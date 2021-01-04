AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Pakistan

India behind Mach terror incident: Bushra Rind

  • She said that anti-national elements wanted to vitiate the law and order situation in the province.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Baluchistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Monday said that India is behind the terror incident and involved in the killing of 11 coal miners in Mach area of Baluchistan.

While holding a press conference here at the National Press Club, she said “All our sympathies are with the Hazara community and especially with the bereaved families of coal miners of Mach incident".

Condemning the attack, she said that anti-national elements wanted to vitiate the law and order situation in the province.

The investigation of the Mach terrorist incident is underway on the directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal and the evil elements will be brought to justice.

India and other anti-Pakistan elements wanted to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor through such terrorist activities, she added.

Talking about Pakistan democratic Moment (PDM), she said they wanted chaos in the country as the nation has rejected their narrative. PDM is causing the spread of the corona virus among the public.

Rind said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties have hollowed out the roots of the country.

The role of the nationalist parties in Baluchistan is also very disappointing, she added.

The Baluchistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal is taking revolutionary steps in the province for development and promotion of tourism in the province.

“Our government has taken steps to promote tourism in Balochistan. We have made historic strides in agriculture, health, education and other areas. A date processing plant has been set up in Balochistan” she told.

For the first time, the Baluchistan Awami Endowment Fund has been set up to award financial support to needy patients in the province.

Around 22 dams were being constructed to promote agriculture, she said adding that work has resumed on the Kirthar Canal.

The present government is paying special attention to the development of the coastal belt.

For promotion of coastal tourism, she said the government is constructing hotels, restaurants and ensuring the provision of other facilities in the shores of Gwadar.

We tried to release funds to the local government for strengthening of the local bodies system.

She further said that the Baluchistan Awami Party has given most of the funds and initiated development projects in the constituencies of the opposition parties.

Talking about the case of Karima Baloch, she said that unjustified allegations were made against the state in the case of Karima Baloch.

The report of Canadian police said that Karima Baloch's death was natural.

