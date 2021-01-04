AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Sarwar, Pervaiz Elahi pledge to promote mutual consultations as political allies

  • The Governor said PML-Q is a major political ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the PTI-led governments in Centre and Punjab.
APP 04 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have stressed the need for mutual consultations as political allies and reiterated their commitment to make collective efforts to solve all problems facing the province and the country.

During one-on-one meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday, they discussed political situation in the country besides matters relating to the ruling coalition.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is a major political ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the PTI-led governments in Centre and Punjab.

The governor said the PTI was grateful to its ally, the PML-Q, over its cooperation in running the government affairs, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government is working with the allies and together they would make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

He said today Pakistan was faced with many internal and external challenges, adding that the country did not afford opposition’s politics of anarchy and chaos. He said all political parties must focus on public relief.

The governor said the opposition should bear in mind that coronavirus was spreading through their rallies, adding that they should refrain from resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional tactics.

Sarwar said the government, with the support and strength of its allies, would defeat the corrupt mafia in the upcoming elections.

He said rallies were beauty of a democratic system, and the opposition parties, under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were trying to keep them alive in the eyes of the public who rejected them in the 2018 general elections. However, he added, it was regrettable that these parties were causing the spread of coronavirus through such rallies.

The governor said the opposition parties were participating in the Senate elections besides the by-elections, being held in different constituencies, which was a good omen for democracy.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term, adding that the PML-Q did not have any grievances as a political ally of the PTI after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to inquire about the health of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He said all matters regarding dialogue with the opposition would be handled by the PTI. He said continuity of democracy and political dialogue were a guarantor of political stability.

He said public relief demands cooperation and consensus among political parties, adding that situation in the country also required concerted efforts to resolve the public issues.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said it was a collective responsibility of the opposition and the government to safeguard the national and public interests.

