Public reject Fazlur Rehman's recent narrative: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the people have outrightly rejected the narrative of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his last night’s speech in Bahawalpur.

In a press release, he vehemently criticized the Maulana saying that constant and unwarranted criticism on security agencies was part of Maulana’s anti-state plans.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to fan hatred and sacretarism in the country by declaring his so called jihad. What a jihad was to bring innocent seminary children in such political gatherrings.

The subversive intentions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership have been exposed.

Now these elements want to achieve their nefarious political goals by playing with the religious sentiments of the people.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq said that the nation would soon hold the traitors accountable. It is shameful to advocate for national criminals in the guise of religion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid homage to the leadership of the Muslim Ummah by raising the slogan of honoring the Prophet on the platform of the United Nations. Public can easily find traitors of Khatm-eNabuwat in ranks of the PDM.