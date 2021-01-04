Pakistan
ZAB struggled for democracy, equal rights in country: Bilawal
- Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP would follow the foot-steps of Zulfikar Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir.
04 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) always struggled for democracy and equal rights in the country.
Paying a glowing tribute on the eve of 93rd birthday anniversary of Zulfikar Bhutto, he said that that people could not forget the efforts to strengthen the economy of the country launching macro and micro level industrialisations, education institutions, lifting up the poor and political empowerment of every segment of the society.
Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP would follow the foot-steps of Zulfikar Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
ZAB struggled for democracy, equal rights in country: Bilawal
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments