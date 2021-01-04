AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Soy up 30-35 cents, corn up 7-9 cents, wheat up 2-3 cents

  • Strength in corn supportive to wheat futures but profit-taking noted as most-active contract hit fresh six-year peak during the overnight trading session.
  • Corn futures expected to rally for the 15th day in a row as most-active contract hit highest in 6-1/2 years overnight
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday:

WHEAT - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Strength in corn supportive to wheat futures but profit-taking noted as most-active contract hit fresh six-year peak during the overnight trading session. New contract highs noted across the board.

Resistance for CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures noted at high end of 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded 3-3/4 cents higher at $6.44-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $6.06-1/4 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was last 6 cents higher at $6.05-1/4 per bushel.

CORN - Up 7 to 9 cents per bushel

Corn futures expected to rally for the 15th day in a row as most-active contract hit highest in 6-1/2 years overnight. Argentina's suspension of corn exports until Feb. 28 continues to underpin the market, traders said.

New contract highs made across the board in corn futures overnight, with most-active contract peaking at its highest on a continuous basis since May 14, 2014.

CBOT March corn was last up 7-1/4 cents at $4.91-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 30 to 35 cents per bushel

Soybean futures seen rallying after most-active contract hit fresh 6-1/2-year high overnight. Expectations for strong Chinese demand fueling the gains, traders said.

CBOT March soybean futures contract broke through the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight.

CBOT March soybeans ended overnight trading up 30 cents at $13.41 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans soyoil

