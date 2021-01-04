Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,843,631 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Monday.

At least 85,051,970 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 54,313,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 8,007 new deaths and 579,556 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,532 new deaths, followed by Russia with 482 and United Kingdom with 454.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 351,590 deaths from 20,639,854 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 196,018 deaths from 7,733,746 cases, India with 149,649 deaths from 10,340,469 cases, Mexico with 127,213 deaths from 1,448,755 cases, and Italy with 75,332 deaths from 2,155,446 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 170 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 135, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 126, Italy 125, and Republic of North Macedonia 121.

Europe overall has 584,364 deaths from 27,139,667 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 511,894 deaths from 15,745,107 infections, and the United States and Canada 367,450 deaths from 21,241,168 cases. Asia has reported 221,176 deaths from 14,019,838 cases, the Middle East 90,551 deaths from 4,042,678 cases, Africa 67,251 deaths from 2,832,338 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,181 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases. However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.