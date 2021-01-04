AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexico offers 50-year bonds, pricing expected later on Monday

  • A preliminary prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not detail the total size of the planned issue.
  • Pricing is expected later on Monday, with settlement expected for Jan. 19.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government has offered 50-year bonds denominated in US dollars, set to be issued this month and mature in April 2071, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

A preliminary prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not detail the total size of the planned issue. Interest payments would begin in April 2021, and occur in April and October each year, it said.

According to Refinitiv IFR, pricing is expected later on Monday, with settlement expected for Jan. 19. The bonds will be listed in Luxembourg and Taipei, IFR said.

Mexico in November completed a debt refinancing operation worth $6.6 billion in international markets, including a heavily over-subscribed bond offer.

US Securities and Exchange Commission Mexico's government Mexico 50 year bonds

Mexico offers 50-year bonds, pricing expected later on Monday

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters