Markets
Mexico offers 50-year bonds, pricing expected later on Monday
- A preliminary prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not detail the total size of the planned issue.
- Pricing is expected later on Monday, with settlement expected for Jan. 19.
04 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government has offered 50-year bonds denominated in US dollars, set to be issued this month and mature in April 2071, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
A preliminary prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not detail the total size of the planned issue. Interest payments would begin in April 2021, and occur in April and October each year, it said.
According to Refinitiv IFR, pricing is expected later on Monday, with settlement expected for Jan. 19. The bonds will be listed in Luxembourg and Taipei, IFR said.
Mexico in November completed a debt refinancing operation worth $6.6 billion in international markets, including a heavily over-subscribed bond offer.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
Mexico offers 50-year bonds, pricing expected later on Monday
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments