Pakistan
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
- Khalilzad acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace in Afghanistan, says ISPR.
- Both leaders expressed their pledge for peace and stability across the borders and agreed to maintain an exchange for that end, says military's media wing.
04 Jan 2021
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security among other mater of bilateral interest, ISPR report on Monday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan peace process was also amongst the agenda of meeting between the two leaders leading from the front the peace process while collaborative efforts on various bilateral levels was deliberated over at length.
Khalilzad acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace in Afghanistan, said ISPR adding that both expressed their pledge for peace and stability across the borders and agreed to maintain an exchange for that end.
