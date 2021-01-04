World
UK PM Johnson to set out COVID lockdown measures on Monday
- He will make a televised address at 8 p.m. on Monday, and parliament will be recalled on Wednesday.
- The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.
04 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out further measures later on Monday to try to control the rising spread in cases from the new variant of COVID-19, a spokesman from his office said.
He will make a televised address at 8 p.m. on Monday, and parliament will be recalled on Wednesday.
"The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country. The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," the spokesman said in a statement.
"He will set those out this evening."
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
UK PM Johnson to set out COVID lockdown measures on Monday
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments