UK PM Johnson to set out COVID lockdown measures on Monday

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out further measures later on Monday to try to control the rising spread in cases from the new variant of COVID-19, a spokesman from his office said.

He will make a televised address at 8 p.m. on Monday, and parliament will be recalled on Wednesday.

"The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country. The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," the spokesman said in a statement.

"He will set those out this evening."