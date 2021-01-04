Coal miners killing: Shaikh Rashid leaves for Quetta to meet Hazara community

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has left for Quetta to meet with the members of Hazara community after 10 coal miners hailing from the community were killed in Machh, area of Balochistan.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the minister left the Capital city of the province via Prime Minister’s plane, where he would meet the members of the Hazara community.

He will be briefed about the matter from Balochistan government.

Before his departure, the Sheikh Rasheed telephoned renowned cleric Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and conveyed his condolence over the killing of Hazara community members.

“I am going to listen to the grievances of those staging sit-in after the incident on the directives of the prime minister,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 12 coal miners were shot dead in a targeted incident in Machh town of Balochistan’s Bolan district on Sunday.

The coal miners were going to their workplace when unidentified armed men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies said.