AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
World

Russia considers COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travels

  • The document also said the government has been tasked with making the certificates internationally recognizable.
  • More than 800,000 people in Russia have been inoculated so far and more than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been dispatched.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to consider issuing certificates to those who had been inoculated with domestic vaccines against COVID-19 for overseas travels, a document published by the Kremlin showed on Monday.

The document also said the government has been tasked with making the certificates internationally recognizable.

Russia, which has the world's fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases, is putting high hopes on several domestically produced vaccines. It started wide-scale vaccination against the disease last month.

More than 800,000 people in Russia have been inoculated so far and more than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been dispatched, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

From Jan. 1, people who are inoculated in Russia will get an electronic vaccination certificate, the TASS news agency quoted Murashko as saying. The ministry is keeping a database of Russians who have been vaccinated, TASS reported.

The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is looking at prospects of deploying e-vaccination certificates and is working on a pilot project for such a scheme with Estonia.

Earlier on Monday, Russia reported 23,351 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, including 3,591 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,260,138.

Authorities said 482 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 58,988.

