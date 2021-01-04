AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to stay in power till 2023: Chaudhry Sarwar

  • Sarwar said despite surge in novel coronavirus cases, the opposition parties were playing with lives of people for their personal interests.
APP 04 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that there was no question of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation before or after 31st January and the government would complete its constitutional term of five years.

During a meeting with PTI MPAs Sardar Mahinder Pall Singh and Abida Raja here at the Governor’s House, he said that opposition parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted PM Imran Khan to resign but they would be disappointed as the government could not be pressurized through public meetings.

The Punjab Governor said that PDM leadership was not sincere with one another, adding that every opposition parties had formed the PDM to pursue their own vested interests.

“PDM may do whatever it wishes but the next general elections will be held as per schedule in 2023”, Sarwar asserted.

He said the PTI government under Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the country from economic bankruptcy, adding that international financial institutions, today, acknowledge financial stability achieved by the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar said despite surge in novel coronavirus cases, the opposition parties were playing with lives of people for their personal interests, adding that PDM rallies invited people to contract coronavirus.

He said the government had warned the PDM leadership to desist from unlawful acts and violation of SOPs on coronavirus, adding that the government would enforce supremacy of law by all means.

The Governor said that minorities enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan while the minorities in India faced inhuman treatment at the hands of Narendra Singh Modi government.

He said the PTI government had ensured due rights to the minorities in every walk of life.

Earlier, MPAs Mahinder Pall Singh and Abida Raja called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and briefed him on matters of mutual interest.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar PDM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan to stay in power till 2023: Chaudhry Sarwar

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters