Pakistan
PM personally looking into Usama’s killing case: Zulfi Bukhari
- The SAPM said a judicial commission had been formed in line with the commitment, made by him the other day.
04 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday attended the Qul Khawni for Usma Satti, who was shot dead by the Anti-Terrorism Squad officials here the other day.
On the occasion, he assured the deceased’s family of justice and told them that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally looking into the matter, said a news release.
The SAPM said a judicial commission had been formed in line with the commitment, made by him the other day.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
PM personally looking into Usama’s killing case: Zulfi Bukhari
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments