AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil manufacturing PMI falls in Dec to lowest since July: IHS Markit

  • Most key sub-indices, including employment and new orders, pointed to continued expansion but at a slower rate.
  • Manufacturing and industry have led the recovery in Latin America's largest economy from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis far quicker than services.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

BRASILIA: The pace of expansion in Brazil's manufacturing sector decelerated in December for a second month to its slowest since July, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Monday.

Most key sub-indices, including employment and new orders, pointed to continued expansion but at a slower rate. However, in an indication that momentum could pick up again soon, the future output index rose to its highest in nearly two years.

IHS Markit's headline purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 61.5 from 64.0 in November. That marked the seventh straight month of growth, but the index's second decline in a row from October's series high of 66.7.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion, while a reading below signifies contraction.

Manufacturing and industry have led the recovery in Latin America's largest economy from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis far quicker than services. These latest figures suggest that growth remains strong, even as momentum slowed.

"Brazilian manufacturers reported another surge of new business in December, with companies lifting output, employment and input buying in a race to rebuild safety stocks and meet current demand needs," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

"Looking ahead, companies were optimistic that output levels would increase in 2021, but hopes were pinned on the COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end, the approval of government reforms and an improvement in material availability," she added.

The future output index rose to 89.5, the highest since January 2019, from 84.9, IHS Markit said.

The employment index slipped to 53.8 from 56.8 in November, while the new orders index fell to 63.2 from 66.3. The new export orders index fell to 52.8 from a series high of 55.3 in November, IHS Markit said.

Pricing pressures, which have surged this year due to the weak real, eased from November's record highs. The input prices index fell to 82.7 from 90.8, and the output prices index fell to 69.5 from 79.9.

PMI Manufacturing and industry Brazil's manufacturing sector purchasing managers index

Brazil manufacturing PMI falls in Dec to lowest since July: IHS Markit

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters