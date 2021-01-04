Pakistan
Governor Punjab condoles Rauf Tahir’s demise
- Punjab Governor said that Rauf Tahir had left undeniable effects in the field of journalism.
04 Jan 2021
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir who died of cardiac arrest.
In a condolence message issued here on Monday, the Punjab Governor said that Rauf Tahir had left undeniable effects in the field of journalism and his services to journalism would be long-remembered. He said the country had lost a gem.
The Punjab Governor prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
