AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt eyes slow return for tourism after revenues dive in 2020

  • The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019.
  • The goal right now is not to count the number of tourists but to have it be said that Egypt is a safe tourist destination during the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

CAIRO: Egypt's tourism sector is eying a gradual recovery after revenues plunged by nearly 70% to $4 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism minister and travel companies said.

The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany told Reuters. Foreign occupancy rates in Egyptian hotels dropped to just 10-15% of 2019 levels.

Tourism accounts for up to 15% of Egypt's national output, and is a key source of foreign currency.

Officials have been unveiling new archaeological discoveries in an effort to revive visitor numbers, and hope the delayed opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum next to the pyramids, expected later this year, will help the sector recover.

"The goal right now is not to count the number of tourists but to have it be said that Egypt is a safe tourist destination during the coronavirus pandemic," said Enany.

Of 1,200 hotels, 700 have licenses to operate under current health restrictions, said Enany.

Egypt plans to start COVID-19 vaccinations this month after approving China's Sinopharm vaccine, but it was unclear how quickly the programme could be rolled out.

"In 2021, with the vaccine, the recovery will be incremental," said Mohamed Farouq, chief executive of travel agency Egypt Express. "It will be slow ... until this virus is totally controlled."

On Sunday, Egypt's central bank extended waivers on debt interest payments for tourist companies and other businesses until the end of June.

After a second wave of infections in Egypt in December, even bookings that had been postponed were canceled, said Elhamy Mostafa of Emeco Travel.

"We know that the problem isn't only Egypt, the tourist cannot travel. Or if he comes back home, he will have to quarantine," said Mostafa. "This problem will persist."

coronavirus pandemic, Egypt economy Egypt's tourism sector Egyptian hotels

Egypt eyes slow return for tourism after revenues dive in 2020

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters