AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.
APP 04 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Coronavirus pandemic claimed 15 more lives during the last 24 hours while 526 new cases were reported in Punjab on Monday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases reached 140,714 while the death toll 4,124 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 292 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura,

2 in Nankana Sahib, 20 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock, 1 in Gujranwala, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 7 in Gujrat, 34 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Jhang, 5 in Chiniot, 18 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 25 in Khushab, 6 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 4 in Khanewal, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 4 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Rahimyar Khan, 7 in Pakpattan, 1 in Okara and 10 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,503,313 tests for COVID-19 so far while 125,129 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province, where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 416 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare. So far 2,778 front-line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Coronavirus Punjab COVID19

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters