Ehsaas Kafaalat disburses Rs. 46.97396 billion among beneficiaries

APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ehsaas Kafaalat programme has disbursed Rs. 46.97396 billion among 3,884,410 beneficiaries across the country.

According to an official source, around 1413922 beneficiaries have been served in Punjab, 1439615 in Sindh, 799786 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132629 in Balochistan, 64900 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 28888 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The payment process under Ehsaas Kafaalat program (July to December tranche) was continued successfully across the country to make the women financially empowered.

The Kafaalat program includes monthly stipends and savings bank accounts for the socio-economic protection of women belonging to seven million deserving families.

The beneficiaries are required to bring Computerized National Identity Cards with them for easy payments.

The beneficiaries from across the country can also withdraw money from nearby payment centers or biometric machines of the partner banks. They must request a computerized receipt at the time of payment.

Those facing biometric issues may submit their applications at the web portal complaints.pass.gov.pk.

