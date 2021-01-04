Rupee loses 14 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs159.97 as compared to the previous day's closing of 159.83.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.8 and Rs160.6 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 38 paisas and closed at Rs196.26 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.64, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of 35 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs218.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 218.45.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 43.55 and Rs 42.64 respectively.