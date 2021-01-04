Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19

England all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday.

As per the statement issued by the board, “Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The 33-year-old will now observe a 10-day self-isolation period in accordance with the Sri Lankan Government’s quarantine protocols.

Furthermore, All-rounder Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible contact and he, too, will self-isolate until further testing.

“The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday,” the statement added.