AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews PIEDMC matters

  • Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a state-of-the-art industrial estate would be developed near Multan on Lahore-Multan Motorway.
APP 04 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review different issues relating to Punjab Industrial Estates Development Company (PIEDMC).

The minister was briefed that industrial units were being speedily established in industrial estates. The minister directed the PIEDMC to provide a list of industrial units established in the industrial estates after 2018 and also develop a dashboard in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) so that the necessary details of industrial units could be made available on one click.

The industrial estates are not meant for sale and purchase of plots but for industrialisation at the grassroots, he added. Instead of creating hurdles, he said, the investors should be provided facilities and the colonization of industrial units would restore the confidence of the investors.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a state-of-the-art industrial estate would be developed near Multan on Lahore-Multan Motorway, adding that the government was giving priority to industries which were a substitute for imports.

The government was encouraging exports, while decreasing dependence on imports, he added. The minister directed the authorities concerned to devise a plan of introducing the concept of corporate social responsibility and regretted that failure in benefitting from Rs 600 million worth Pakistan Drug Testing and Research Centre was deplorable. A financial model should be devised in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi, President Sunder Industrial Estate Haroon Ali, President Multan Industrial Estate Hussain Fazal and others.

Mian Aslam Iqbal PITB industrial estate PIEDMC

Minister reviews PIEDMC matters

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters