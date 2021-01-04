Durrani, Nisar discuss ‘grand national dialogue, PDM’s anti-govt movement’

Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) leader Muhammad Ali Durrani and former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar have held the meeting to discuss the political situation of the country.

In the meeting, the PML-F secretary and the veteran politician exchanged views on the grand national dialogues, political developments and ongoing anti-government campaign of the 11 opposition-party alliance, known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

It is worth to mention here that Durrani had held separate meetings with top PDM leaders – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, Muhammad Ali Durrani had underscored the need for defusing a confrontation-like situation between the government and opposition parties.