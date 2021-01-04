Karachi PIA plane crash: Investigation board head removed

The head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board Air Commodore Usman Ghani, who was investigating the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash in Karachi, has been removed from office.

As per details, the Air Commodore retired from the Pakistan Air Force on December 31 at the end of his term.

Experts have expressed doubts over his removal in the middle of the ongoing investigation into the plane crash yet to be completed.

Last year in May, PIA flight PK-8303 had crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi a few moments before landing.

The flight from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed in the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, CAA had said.

As many as 99 people were aboard in that ill-fated jet, including 85 passengers, of which two passengers miraculously survived the incident.