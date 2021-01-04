SC issues notices to advocates general of all provinces, ECP over open ballot for Senate polls

The Supreme Court (SC) issued on Monday notices to the advocates general of all four provinces and the Islamabad Capital Territory over the presidential reference seeking the SC's guidance on holding Senate polls through open ballot.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed took up the case today and directed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and provincial advocates general to submit written synopses to the court.

During the hearing, the bench also instructed that notices be published in newspapers to seek the public's opinion on the matter. Notices have also been issued to the speakers of all provincial assemblies, speaker of the National Assembly, Chairman Senate, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Meanwhile, the SC has asked senior advocate, Hadi Shakeel from Quetta to appear and assist the top court as amicus curiae, DAWN reported. The hearing has been adjourned till January 11.

On December 23, AGP filed an application seeking the top court’s opinion on the open voting. He asked whether Article 226 (elections by secret ballot) applies only to elections held under the Constitution. Article 226 says all elections under the Constitution other than those of the prime minister and chief ministers shall be held through secret ballot.

The application was filed following the federal cabinet's decision to hold the Senate elections in February instead of March.