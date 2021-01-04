LME copper may test resistance at $8,021 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a resistance at $8,021 per tonne this week, a break above which could open the way towards $8,202.

The resistance is identified as the 176.4% projection level of an upward wave 3 from $6,672.

The correction triggered by this barrier looks too shallow to indicate a completion of this wave.

Instead, the wave 3 could have resumed.

Support is at $7,729, a break below which could cause a fall into the range of $7,434-$7,618.

Copper report is published weekly on Monday.

