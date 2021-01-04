AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 19.55 (0.42%)
BR30 24,162 Increased By ▲ 237.76 (0.99%)
KSE100 44,624 Increased By ▲ 189.6 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,728 Increased By ▲ 143.67 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish inflation up more than expected to 14.6%

  • Agbal said last month policy will remain tight in 2021 to finally lower inflation in a lasting way and hit a target of 5% by 2023. The bank forecasts 9.4% inflation by the end of 2021, lower than most analysts.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish inflation edged higher than expected to 14.6% year-on-year in December as food costs jumped, official data showed on Monday, keeping pressure on the central bank for tight monetary policy even after sharp interest rate hikes.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.25% in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, also above the median forecast of 0.9% in a Reuters poll.

Economists in the poll expected annual inflation would be 14.2% last month, compared to November when it jumped unexpectedly to 14%.

A year of double-digit inflation and a weak lira - which touched a record low in early November - prompted the central bank to reverse an easing cycle in mid-2020.

Under new governor Naci Agbal it hiked rates by 675 points since November alone, to 17%. While the lira has rallied in the last two months, analysts said the earlier rise in import prices continued to lift broader inflation.

Last month, the food and transportation subcategories were both up more than 20% year-over-year, the data showed. The producer price index separately rose 2.36% month-on-month in December, for an annual rise of 25.15%.

Agbal said last month policy will remain tight in 2021 to finally lower inflation in a lasting way and hit a target of 5% by 2023. The bank forecasts 9.4% inflation by the end of 2021, lower than most analysts.

The government had initially forecast end-2020 inflation would come in at 10.5% in its medium-term programme.

Turkey monetary policy Turkish inflation governor Naci Agbal

Turkish inflation up more than expected to 14.6%

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters