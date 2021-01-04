World
French adviser says COVID rate still too high to ease restrictions
- France has one of the highest totals of COVID-19 cases in western Europe.
04 Jan 2021
PARIS: France's coronavirus infection rate is still too high for the government to ease social and economic restrictions, epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio on Monday.
France has one of the highest totals of COVID-19 cases in western Europe. Among other measures to stem the pandemic, 15 northeastern and southeastern departments have imposed 6 p.m. curfews.
Educational institutions to reopen from January 18 in first phase
French adviser says COVID rate still too high to ease restrictions
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia
Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds
Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge
Read more stories
Comments