Markets
Kenyan shilling stable amid slow demand
- At 0807 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.15/109.35, same as Thursday's close.
04 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday due to slow demand as businesses return to work following the end-of-year holidays, traders said.
At 0807 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.15/109.35, same as Thursday's close. Kenya's financial markets were closed on Friday Jan. 1, 2021, for the New Year holiday.
