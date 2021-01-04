AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Kenyan shilling stable amid slow demand

  • At 0807 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.15/109.35, same as Thursday's close.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday due to slow demand as businesses return to work following the end-of-year holidays, traders said.

At 0807 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.15/109.35, same as Thursday's close. Kenya's financial markets were closed on Friday Jan. 1, 2021, for the New Year holiday.

