Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

(Karachi) The Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC has been closed after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, a statement issued by the Embassy stated on Monday.

As per the official statement, the Embassy has been closed as there is possible COVID-19 exposure. "Out of abundance of caution, we are closing the Embassy including the consular section for three days 4-6 January 2021," the statement read.

It added, "In the meantime, we will carry out decontamination of the premises and testing of the staff."

The Pakistan Embassy stated that all consular services will remain suspended during this period. However, it mentioned that online services for visa and passport renewal and main-in-visa services will remain available.

Recently, a new strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Britain and South Africa. The virus contains higher level of viral load. The new COVID variant is more worrisome as it tends to affect young people more seriously. Besides, researchers said the strain spreads quickly and is responsible for the second wave of the disease in Britain and South Africa.

It is also feared the strain may now be immune to certain antibodies triggered at the start of the pandemic.