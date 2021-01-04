AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

  • The NIH examined a number of samples taken from passengers who returned from United Kingdom over suspicion of carrying the new Covid-19 variant
  • The new more "severe" coronavirus strain was detected in Britain and South Africa with experts claiming it spreads quicker than current types of the virus
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has confirmed that two cases of the highly contagious new coronavirus variant have been detected in Pakistan, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the National Institute of Health (NIH) examined a number of samples taken from passengers who returned from United Kingdom over suspicion of carrying the new Covid-19 variant.

During the test, two samples matched with the new variant, named B117.

Earlier, Sindh reported two more cases of the UK COVID-19 variant. An official of the Sindh Health Department said the new variant was detected in two men both of them in their 20s, who are UK returnees and residents of Karachi.

The new more "severe" coronavirus strain was detected in Britain and South Africa with experts claiming it spreads quicker than current types of the virus.

The virus contains higher level of viral load. The new COVID variant is more worrisome as it tends to affect young people more seriously. Besides, researchers said the strain spreads quickly and is responsible for the second wave of the disease in Britain and South Africa.

It is also feared the strain may now be immune to certain antibodies triggered at the start of the pandemic.

