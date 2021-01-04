CNG stations to remain shut across Sindh for 72 hours

CNG stations will remain close across the province, including Karachi for another three days from 8 am.

According to the All Pakistan CNG Association, all CNG stations across Sindh will be closed for 72 consecutive hours from 08:00 AM on Monday, January 4 to 8:00 AM on Thursday, January 7, as per the SSGC notification.

It should be noted that RLNG stations across the province will also remain closed.

The development comes as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is facing gas shortage. Sui Southern issued a notice to cut off gas supply to non-export industries.

As per the SSGC, gas supply to non-export industries and captive power has been cut off.

According to the SSGC, the company is facing severe shortage of gas of about 150 MMCFD.