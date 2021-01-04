AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Kashmir Solidarity Day: AJK kicks off preparations

APP Updated 04 Jan 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Like rest of the country, brisk preparations have been kicked off throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day falling on February 5 this year to express complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) State coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support to their legitimate right to self determination being denied by India for the last 74 years at the might of her over a million of occupational military forces.

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her unlawful and forced occupation since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the state.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir adequate arrangements are being designed to commemorate the day with traditional zeal and fervour and with the renewal of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self determination through getting the motherland liberated from the Indian clutches in order to reach to their ultimate destination – Pakistan, through the accession of entire J & K state to this country.

Mirpur and adjoining Jhelum District Authorities are actively preparing to be engaged to formulate a joint colourful program to be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir state on February 5, where a human chain by the people of Pakistan and AJK will be the hallmark of the day.

