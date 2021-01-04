AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC midway on laying pipeline to augment gas supplies in DHA

Updated 04 Jan 2021

KARACHI: For augmenting gas supply to a number of areas in DHA and Clifton, Karachi, SSGC is working full throttle on laying a 7 kms long, 20 inch diameter gas pipeline that would transport gas from the site of Dolmen Mall Clifton (DMC) to the DHA Water Desalination Plant.

This 20” dia pipeline is midway through its completion phase. It will normalize and improve the gas supply and pressure related issues being faced by the residents of DHA and areas surrounding DMC. SSGC engineers and technicians are leaving no stone unturned to complete the pipeline soon. Within a record span of just 20 days, the Company’s diligent team of Project and Construction Department has been able to lay down 3 kms of this pipeline.

Once the pipeline is laid, SSGC is confident that the Company will be able to bridge the current gas related issues in the areas of DHA and Clifton.

SSGC continues to pursue its unfaltering commitment by serving its over 3 million valued customers with a smile while ensuring them uninterrupted supplies of gas in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

