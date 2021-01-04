Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

KABUL: A string of assassinations has sowed fear and chaos across Afghanistan as a fresh round of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban begin in Qatar Tuesday.

Months of deliberations between the two sides have yielded little so far, but both parties made something of a breakthrough last year when they finally agreed at least on what to discuss in the next round. "The talks are going to be very complicated and time-consuming," Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a government negotiator told AFP.