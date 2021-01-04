PM orders FC to apprehend killers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the brutal killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Mach Balochistan and ordered Frontier Corps (FC) to use all resources to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice.

The Prime Minister took to twitter to condemn the incident in Mach Balochistan in which 11 coal miners, belonging to Hazara community, were first kidnapped and later killed brutally.

“The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Mach Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the government,” the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also strongly condemned the incident and sought a report from Inspector General Police of Balochistan. “The terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. Elements involved in the incident do not deserve any concessions,” the Interior Minister stated in a tweet.

“Such incidents cannot shake the resolve of our brave nation. May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the martyrs and heal the wounded soon,” he stated in another tweet.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also condemned the incident and linked it to Pakistan’s external enemies.

In a tweet, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and stated that the external enemy is trying to destabilize Pakistan through such attacks constantly.

