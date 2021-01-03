Pakistan
President condemns terrorist attack on coal miners in Mach
- The president also prayed for the eternal peace of the innocent miners.
03 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday condemned killing of 11 coal miners in Mach, Balochistan province, calling it ‘a dirty & cowardly act’.
On his twitter handle, the president expressed the resolve of the state to bring killers of this heinous act to justice.
“The killing of 11 coal miners in Mach is a dirty & cowardly act. The state is committed to finding these heinous killers who must be flushed out, exposed from underneath every slimy stone & snake pit and punished,” the president tweeted.
The president also prayed for the eternal peace of the innocent miners.
Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist
President condemns terrorist attack on coal miners in Mach
PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban
PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists
Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues
11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field
Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today
The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation
US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record
Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus
Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments