Pakistan

Violation of Pak airspace by Indian spy drones reprehensible: Aleem Khan

  • Indian shelling on innocent and unarmed civilians was also a violation of international principles, he added.
APP 03 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that India and Modi government should be well aware of the retaliating capability of Pakistan Army against its enemy.

In his tweet on Sunday, he said that violation of Pakistan airspace by Indian spy drones in Chakoti sector was reprehensible and added that Pakistan Army had once again chewed up the enemy by taking timely action.

Indian shelling on innocent and unarmed civilians was also a violation of international principles, he added.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty the country is in safe hands and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the enemy would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Abdul Aleem Khan Chakoti sector

