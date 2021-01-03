Punjab cabinet committee okays Rs 12.25bn development projects

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development approved 10 development projects worth Rs 12.25 billion.

The CM spokesman told media here Sunday that these projects included a flyover in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town at a cost of Rs 2.20 billion; procurement of Electromedical Equipment for Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital at a cost of Rs 350 million;

construction of 3 km Mianwali-Sargodha Road to Wan Bhachran with Rs 70 million; construction of Assistant Commissioner's residence and Tehsil Complex at Kot Chhatta at a cost of Rs 120.5 million; setting up of a civil dispensary at Moza Karoun in Tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman at a cost of Rs 10 million; upgradation of BHU of Kharar Buzdar to Rural Health Center with Rs 5.3 million; construction of Ghail to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed Satti House Road in Murree at a cost of Rs. 350 million; construction of Gulab Devi Hospital underpass on Ferozepur Road Lahore at a cost of Rs. 950 million; construction of Sheranwala flyover Lahore with Rs 4.5 billion and construction of Shahkam Chowk flyover Lahore at a cost of Rs 3.80 billion.

According to the spokesman, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government was wholeheartedly working for development of the province as well as public welfare.

He said that government believed in uniform development and no area would be deprived of progress and development as manifesto of the PTI government was based on equality.