AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 18 people killed in roof collapse during funeral near New Delhi

  • The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear, but the authorities plan to investigate the accident.
Reuters 03 Jan 2021

NEW DELHI: At least 18 people attending a funeral in northern India were killed when a roof they were sheltering under during heavy rainfall collapsed on Sunday afternoon, a police officer said.

Around 40 mourners had gathered under the shelter at a crematorium in the district of Ghaziabad when it collapsed, trapping them under the rubble, divisional commissioner Anita C Meshram said.

Rescue workers used sniffer dogs to find survivors, who were rushed to nearby hospitals, some in critical condition. Senior police officer Ijaj Raja later said the rescue operation had been completed.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear, but the authorities plan to investigate the accident.

"We will conduct an enquiry into the matter and find who is responsible- whether it is the builder, officials, or workers of the municipal council, as soon as possible," Meshram said.

India New Delhi roof collapse

At least 18 people killed in roof collapse during funeral near New Delhi

PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters