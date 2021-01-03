Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,835,824 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 84,508,990 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 54,001,300 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

Over Saturday, 8,133 new deaths and 578,676 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,378, followed by Russia with 504 and United Kingdom with 445.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 350,214 deaths from 20,430,088 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 195,725 deaths from 7,716,405 cases, India with 149,435 deaths from 10,323,965 cases, Mexico with 126,851 deaths from 1,443,544 cases, and Italy with 74,985 deaths from 2,141,201 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 169 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 133, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 125, Italy 124, and Republic of North Macedonia 121.

Europe counts 580,492 deaths from 26,933,136 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 510,720 deaths from 15,698,098 infections and the United States and Canada 365,914 deaths from 21,016,142 cases.

Asia has reported 220,651 deaths from 13,987,687 cases, the Middle East 90,456 deaths from 4,032,456 cases, Africa 66,646 deaths from 2,810,356 and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,122.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.