PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

(Karachi) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced resumption of its regular passenger flight service to Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the move comes after the Kingdom removed COVID-19 ban and resumed road and air traffic.

A spokesman for the national carrier asked the passengers with their seats already booked or those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia approach its nearest office or contact the call centers via 111 786 786.

The spokesman said those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia should ensure their corona PCR test conducted only at facilities approved by the Saudi government.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia resumed international flight operation after lifting ban on land and air traffic. The Kingdom had suspended international flights and closed overland and seaports from December 20 after the spread of new variant of coronavirus.

As part of the SOPs issued by Saudi government, any foreign passenger, who wished to enter Saudi Arabia from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and any other country determined by the Ministry of Health (in which the new mutated type of COVID-19 has spread) must spend at least 14 days outside the country impacted with the mutated virus before entering the Kingdom.

The passengers will have to go a PCR test after the expiration of this period to prove they do not carry coronavirus.

Passengers from the nations which have recorded cases of the new strain will be quarantined in their homes under observation for 7 days, and undergo a PCR test, before the end of the quarantine period, on the sixth day of arrival.