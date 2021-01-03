AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

  • Saudi official says those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia should ensure their corona PCR test conducted only at facilities approved by the Saudi government
  • The move comes after the Kingdom removed COVID-19 ban and resumed road and air traffic
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced resumption of its regular passenger flight service to Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the move comes after the Kingdom removed COVID-19 ban and resumed road and air traffic.

A spokesman for the national carrier asked the passengers with their seats already booked or those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia approach its nearest office or contact the call centers via 111 786 786.

The spokesman said those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia should ensure their corona PCR test conducted only at facilities approved by the Saudi government.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia resumed international flight operation after lifting ban on land and air traffic. The Kingdom had suspended international flights and closed overland and seaports from December 20 after the spread of new variant of coronavirus.

As part of the SOPs issued by Saudi government, any foreign passenger, who wished to enter Saudi Arabia from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and any other country determined by the Ministry of Health (in which the new mutated type of COVID-19 has spread) must spend at least 14 days outside the country impacted with the mutated virus before entering the Kingdom.

The passengers will have to go a PCR test after the expiration of this period to prove they do not carry coronavirus.

Passengers from the nations which have recorded cases of the new strain will be quarantined in their homes under observation for 7 days, and undergo a PCR test, before the end of the quarantine period, on the sixth day of arrival.

Coronavirus PIA Saudi Arabia resumption of flights ban lifted

PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters