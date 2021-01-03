Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 53 people died of coronavirus while 2,272 new infections have been reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 486,634, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

As per NCOC, 53 more people died during this period, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,311.

A total of 44,392 samples have been tested, out of which 2,272 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections is recorded at 5.11 percent.

The number of active cases stand at 35,663 while the tally of recovered patients has reached 440,660. Approximately, 1,784 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be critical.

The highest number of infections have been reported in Sindh with 217,636 cases, Punjab 140,188, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 59,255, Balochistan 18,218, Islamabad 38,146, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,325 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,866.

On January 2, Karachi recorded the highest positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases at 15.77 percent and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) the lowest at 1.41percent. The national positivity rate of the novel coronavirus cases is 5.81percent.