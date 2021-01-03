Pakistan
37 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan
03 Jan 2021
QUETTA: About 37 new coronavirus cases were surfaced in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 181218 in the province on Saturday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 457506 people were screened for the virus till January 2 out of which 37 more were reported positive.
As many as 17760 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 185 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.
37 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan
