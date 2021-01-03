22-year-old student allegedly shot dead by ATS personnel

ISLAMABAD: The personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the capital police last night allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old student, after he reportedly failed to stop his car in the limits of Ramna police station.

According to details, Osama Satti was coming after dropping his friend, Farrukh, at his house near NUST University in the area of Shams Colony.

The ATS personnel were on patrol in the area, and signalled Osama at a traffic signal at Sector G-10 to stop, when he reportedly did not stop, they allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at him, which resulted in Osama’s death.

As many as 17 bullets were fired at the deceased’s car, while six bullet marks were found on different parts of Osama's body, a family source and witnesses said.

According to a written application filed by Nadeem Satti, the deceased’s father, at Ramna police, his son had exchanged harsh words with the police.

He nominated five ATS personnel including Mudassar Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Mohammad Mustafa, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

He said that on the night of January 2, 2020, at around 2 o'clock, his son went to drop his friend off at H/11 near NUST University.

On his way back, the above mentioned policemen chased his car, and after hitting the car, opened fire, killing my son on the spot.

The police spokesman said that the police tried to stop the suspicious vehicle with tinted glass windows, and opened fire at the car, when the driver did not stop.

The police chased the vehicle till Sector G-10, and they opened fire when the driver did not stop, and the fire hit the driver of the vehicle which resulted in his death.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar took notice of the incident, and formed teams comprising Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar and SP Investigation under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations.

The city police also arrested five ATS personnel and registered a murder case against them, and further investigation were underway.

Traders staged protest against the killing of the student and blocked road for traffic. President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch said that Osama was a resident of Sector G-13, and a student, whose father is a businessman.

The 22-year-old was not a terrorist, and this murder is the worst example of policing which should be investigated by a high court judge, he said.

The protesters and the relatives of the deceased placed the body of the student on the Srinagar Highway, and blocked it for several hours for traffic.

They demanded immediate action against the police personnel involved in this brutal killing.

The incident also invited massive condemnations by the social media users who launched the hashtag #JusticeForUsamaNadeemSatti, which was trending top on the Twitter on Saturday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, also took to Twitter and condemned the incident.

“Who is responsible for the murder of this innocent student who worked hard at night to earn a halal livelihood for his family? The sanctity of human life has been violated in the last two and a half years; there is no precedent for it. Pakistan never saw such an insensitive government in its history,” she tweeted.

Later, the funeral prayers of the deceased student were offered at the Sringar Highway, following which, the body was shifted to H-11 graveyard for burial.

Protesters vacated the highway after the registration of FIR against the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident by appointing Additional District Magistrate Rana Mohammad Waqas Anwar to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, and submit a report within five days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021