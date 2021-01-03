AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Updated 03 Jan 2021

EDITORIAL: The ‘Shopian encounter’ exemplifies the immunity with which the Indian forces operate in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It may be recalled that last July three young men, who had gone to Shopian from Jammu’s Rajouri district to work in an apple orchard, were killed in an alleged encounter. The Indian army at the time had claimed that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the ‘encounter’. However, after the horrific incident caused a huge uproar the police conducted an inquiry. It has now released its report finally acknowledging that the three ‘terrorists’ killed were actually innocent civilians. Charging an army captain and two others of murder, conspiracy and other related offences the police report says the officer and his two accomplices had “planted illegally acquired weapons and material on their dead bodies after stripping them of their identities and tagged them as hardcore terrorists in possession of war-like stores.”

Indian army men have committed several such crimes before in the hopes of winning rewards and promotions. They do that also secure in the knowledge that they won’t be held to account; in a perverse way extrajudicial killings help the official narrative that lays the blame for the Delhi government’s troubles in the disputed region on Pakistan. In one such widely reported incident in 2000 that took place in Pathribal area of Kupwara, five civilians shot dead by soldiers were dubbed as “Pakistani terrorists”. The perpetrators were never held to account. Similarly, in 2010 three civilians were murdered in Machil sector of IIOJK. Five soldiers indicted in the case were tried by a military tribunal, but only as a charade. Disregarding the basic requirement of credible evidence, the tribunal let them walk free, giving the preposterous justification that it can’t be ruled out that the dead men were terrorists who infiltrated across the border or were crossing over to the other side since they were wearing Pathan suits, usually worn by terrorists. In other words, wearing wrong clothing is reason enough for the security forces to shoot people dead! In such circumstances, despite the irrefutable evidence in the public domain which is supported by the police report, the killers in the present case are also unlikely to be held to account for their horrendous crime.

In its reaction to the latest development the Foreign Office in Islamabad rightly averred that nothing short of an inquiry under international scrutiny will either meet the requirements of justice or be accepted by the Kashmiri people. It also pointed out that more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, have been martyred in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations during the last one year. In fact, since the freedom struggle erupted more than three decades ago, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives and countless others suffered life-long disabilities in the reign of terror let lose by the Delhi government. Unfortunately, the major international players have preferred to act as indifferent bystanders for the advancement of their own interests. The situation can spark a bigger, uncontrollable crisis unless the international community, especially the self-appointed standard bearers of human rights, act in a responsible fashion and hold India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Govt to start dealing with ‘long march’ challenge from tomorrow: Rashid

New manufacturing units facilitated: Duty-free import of cryogenic oxygen tanks allowed

US Congress slaps Trump by overriding veto of defence bill

Bitcoin passes $30,000 for the first time

Drosh, Ayun and Chitral Town: SNGPL asked to abandon LPG air mix plants

India tries to turn situation to its own advantage: IIOJ&K plans to attract $4bn in investments

Hindu shrine incident: Pakistan rejects India’s allegations

PSO ‘only’ OMC that upgrades diesel standard to Euro 5

Ravi River Front Urban Development Project: LHC stays construction works

PM orders strict action against people involved in smuggling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.