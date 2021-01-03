Prices of grocery items increase further

ISLAMABAD: Wheat flour, cooking oil/ghee, eggs and sugar prices have witnessed further increase during the week past as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder.

A visit to various markets in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad revealed most of the essential kitchen items prices increased during the period under review.

Sugar price in the wholesale market has jumped from Rs 4,000 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,050 per bag, and wheat flour from Rs 980 per 15kg bag to Rs 990-995 per bag in various markets.

The survey noted that ghee/cooking oil prices also witnessed a further increase as price of B-grade ghee/cooking oil in wholesale market jumped from Rs 3,100 per carton to Rs 3,050 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs 215 per 900gram pack against Rs 210 per 900gram.

While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices were increased in the past week from Rs 1,240 per 5 litre pack to Rs 1,250 per 5 litre pack, which in retail is available at Rs 280 per litre against Rs 260 per litre.

Sugar prices which declined to Rs 3,750 per 50kg bag, four weeks ago, during third successive week witnessed an increase this week, and jumped by Rs 80 per bag, and went to Rs 4,080 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 91 per kg against Rs 88 per kg.

Wheat flour 15kg bag price once again jumped from Rs 980 per 15kg bag (ex-mill price) to Rs 990-995 per bag, and in retail is being sold at Rs 1,010 per bag against Rs 980.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) also noted increase in sugar and wheat flour prices.

However, there were differences in prices.

The PBS claim sugar price of Rs85, the minimum retail rate of the commodity in the twin cities is Rs92 per kg, while majority of the shopkeepers are selling it at Rs94 per kg.

The government-sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag which is available at Rs 870 per 20kg bag but it is not available on majority of the shops as well as on the Utility Stores outlets.

Moreover, according to shopkeepers, the flour millers have made the supply of 20kg wheat flour bag conditional with the purchase of 15kg bag.

It is also observed that a majority of the people are not willing to purchase government-sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag, saying it is of inferior quality and not suitable for consumption.

The survey noted decline in tomatoes prices and was available at Rs 70 per kg during the week past as compared to Rs 80 in the preceding week.

Moreover, potato price in retail market is Rs 45 per kg, which is Rs 7 per kg lower than the preceding week.

Onion price was available at Rs 45 during the week past as compared to Rs 50 per kg during the earlier week.

Chicken was available at Rs 185-190 per kg during the week past as compared to Rs195 per kg during the preceding week.

Beef, mutton and curd prices witnessed increase of Rs 10, Rs 15, and Rs 5 per kg during the week under review.

Prices of all the pulses during the week under review remained stable as moong is being available at Rs 7,100 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180-200 per kg. Maashis being available at Rs 7,200 per 40kg to Rs 7,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, best quality lentil gram at Rs 5,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Best quality bean lentils at Rs 7,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 210 per kg, and masoor at Rs 4,900 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, and best quality whole gram at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 145 per kg against Rs 140 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in the prices of packed milk brands such as Olpers, Nestle Milk Pack, and others, during the week under review, which are being sold at Rs 40 per 200ml pack.

Egg prices in wholesale market and retail witnessed record increase as it jumped from Rs 6,000 per carton to Rs 6,100 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs 230 per dozen against Rs 220 per dozen, while ginger price which last week touched Rs 4,300 per 5kg reduced to Rs 3,700 per 5kg, the survey further noted.

Ginger price in retail market decreased to Rs 800 per kg from Rs 950 per kg.

Powder milk witnessed further increase of Rs10 during the period under review.

Garlic prices went down from Rs 1,000 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs 800 per 5kg, while in retail are being sold at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 220-230, during the preceding week.

Okra price went down from Rs 1,150 per 5kg to Rs 1,000 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg against Rs 240 per kg.

Onion price went up from Rs 220 per 5kg to Rs 230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 55 per kg, potato price went up from Rs 220 per 5kg to Rs 250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 60 against Rs 52 per kg.

While Lipton Yellow Label half kg pack price remained stable at Rs 560 per pack.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 4,050 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180-200 per kg, while normal quality basmati rice per 25kg bag is available at Rs 3,600, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150-160 per kg.

Banana was available at Rs 80-90 per dozen during the week past as compared to Rs 70-80 during the preceding week.

Orange prices witnessed decline of Rs 10-20 per dozen during the period under review.

Guava prices almost remained stable in the range of Rs 100-120 per kg depending on quality.

