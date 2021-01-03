Criminal gangs remain active in capital

ISLAMABAD: Armed dacoits and robbers looted houses, and took away cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions, and also killed four people and seriously injured one person, in various incidents during last week in the federal capital.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers and armed dacoits struck at seven places in which they also shot dead four people.

Carjackers stole over eight vehicles from various parts of the city. The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Golra, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Lohi Bher, Karachi Company, and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

During the last week, Golra police station registered two cases of robbery and one case of car lifting.

Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration number ANJ-982 belonging to Umer Sharif worth Rs1,600,000.

Tahir Yousaf informed Golra police station that two unidentified armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone worth Rs150,000 from him.

Muhammad Sufyan lodged a complaint with Golra police station that unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornament and an LED, and a mobile phone worth Rs200,000.

In the same period, Aabpara police registered one each case of auto theft, murder and armed dacoity.

Motor vehicle thieves stole a car bearing registration number LEZ-9951 belonging to Muhammad Younus worth Rs225,000.

