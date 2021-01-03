AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Criminal gangs remain active in capital

Recorder Report Updated 03 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Armed dacoits and robbers looted houses, and took away cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions, and also killed four people and seriously injured one person, in various incidents during last week in the federal capital.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers and armed dacoits struck at seven places in which they also shot dead four people.

Carjackers stole over eight vehicles from various parts of the city. The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Golra, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Lohi Bher, Karachi Company, and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

During the last week, Golra police station registered two cases of robbery and one case of car lifting.

Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration number ANJ-982 belonging to Umer Sharif worth Rs1,600,000.

Tahir Yousaf informed Golra police station that two unidentified armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone worth Rs150,000 from him.

Muhammad Sufyan lodged a complaint with Golra police station that unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornament and an LED, and a mobile phone worth Rs200,000.

In the same period, Aabpara police registered one each case of auto theft, murder and armed dacoity.

Motor vehicle thieves stole a car bearing registration number LEZ-9951 belonging to Muhammad Younus worth Rs225,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Criminal gangs remain active in capital

Govt to start dealing with ‘long march’ challenge from tomorrow: Rashid

New manufacturing units facilitated: Duty-free import of cryogenic oxygen tanks allowed

US Congress slaps Trump by overriding veto of defence bill

Bitcoin passes $30,000 for the first time

Drosh, Ayun and Chitral Town: SNGPL asked to abandon LPG air mix plants

India tries to turn situation to its own advantage: IIOJ&K plans to attract $4bn in investments

Hindu shrine incident: Pakistan rejects India’s allegations

PSO ‘only’ OMC that upgrades diesel standard to Euro 5

Ravi River Front Urban Development Project: LHC stays construction works

PM orders strict action against people involved in smuggling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.