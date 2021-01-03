PBIF chief terms 2020 painful year

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain termed 2020 as very painful year for the whole world as coronavirus damaged global economy badly and damaged the global political, economic and social situations.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the coronavirus is not over but it has changed the lives of people while many nations are grappling to cope with the second wave of virus. He said around two million people died due to the virus. The pandemic has overburdened poor countries compromising their ability to service debts and provide vaccines to the masses while the developed world and international institutions are not discharge their obligations the way they should. The world can only be a better place to live if the developed countries help people living in underdeveloped parts of the world, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021