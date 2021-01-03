Construction industry: HCCI welcomes extension in date of fixed tax regime

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh has welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for extending the date of fixed tax regime for construction of industry up to December 31, 2021.

He said that construction industry would be facilitated by this announcement and added that it could also help improve economical condition of daily wage labourers.

Fahad Hussain Shaikh said that due to Covid-19 pandemic builders and developers could not avail the benefit of this facility.

He expressed his hope that in this year of 2021 business men by getting benefit of this facility could again stable their business.

He further said that by the construction projects daily wage labourers could be provided employment which would be helpful in reducing negative impact of Coronavirus pandemic on national economy.

