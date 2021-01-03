AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KCCI demands probe: Alvi assures of taking up gas crises issue

Recorder Report Updated 03 Jan 2021

KARACHI: In response to deep concerns expressed by President Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry M. Shariq Vohra on serious gas crises being suffered by Karachi, President Dr. Arif Alvi assured to take up this matter with relevant Ministers and update the business community within a couple of days on what exactly were the causes for gas shortages and what strategies were being devised to deal with the situation.

The assurance was given at a meeting held here at Governor House on Saturday in which President KCCI Shariq Vohra informed President Dr. Alvi that the ongoing gas crises in Karachi has become a very serious issue that needs to be probed because at a time when the exports were picking up, some elements somewhere in the system abruptly intervened and created gas shortage which has resulted in closure of many factories.

He feared that if the gas crises go on like this, it would become difficult not only for the exporters to dispatch their shipments on time but also the general industries will not be able ensure smooth supply goods in the local markets.

He said that the hardships being faced by the business & industrial community of Karachi due to suspension of gas supply needs to be given special attention and promptly resolved otherwise, the situation would have a serious impact on the industrial

performance and the economy, besides triggering massive unemployment and poverty.

Appreciating President Alvi’s efforts being made for the betterment differently abled persons in the society who deserve access to employment, President KCCI assured that the Karachi Chamber fully supports President Alvi’s initiative and has started working on this project.

In this regard, relevant information has already been posted on KCCI’s website while emails and letters have also been sent to KCCI members and a meeting has also been convened in the month of January to discuss the possibilities of employing maximum number of disabled people in various factories and industrial units.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KCCI demands probe: Alvi assures of taking up gas crises issue

Govt to start dealing with ‘long march’ challenge from tomorrow: Rashid

New manufacturing units facilitated: Duty-free import of cryogenic oxygen tanks allowed

US Congress slaps Trump by overriding veto of defence bill

Bitcoin passes $30,000 for the first time

Drosh, Ayun and Chitral Town: SNGPL asked to abandon LPG air mix plants

India tries to turn situation to its own advantage: IIOJ&K plans to attract $4bn in investments

Hindu shrine incident: Pakistan rejects India’s allegations

PSO ‘only’ OMC that upgrades diesel standard to Euro 5

Ravi River Front Urban Development Project: LHC stays construction works

PM orders strict action against people involved in smuggling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.