KCCI demands probe: Alvi assures of taking up gas crises issue

KARACHI: In response to deep concerns expressed by President Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry M. Shariq Vohra on serious gas crises being suffered by Karachi, President Dr. Arif Alvi assured to take up this matter with relevant Ministers and update the business community within a couple of days on what exactly were the causes for gas shortages and what strategies were being devised to deal with the situation.

The assurance was given at a meeting held here at Governor House on Saturday in which President KCCI Shariq Vohra informed President Dr. Alvi that the ongoing gas crises in Karachi has become a very serious issue that needs to be probed because at a time when the exports were picking up, some elements somewhere in the system abruptly intervened and created gas shortage which has resulted in closure of many factories.

He feared that if the gas crises go on like this, it would become difficult not only for the exporters to dispatch their shipments on time but also the general industries will not be able ensure smooth supply goods in the local markets.

He said that the hardships being faced by the business & industrial community of Karachi due to suspension of gas supply needs to be given special attention and promptly resolved otherwise, the situation would have a serious impact on the industrial

performance and the economy, besides triggering massive unemployment and poverty.

Appreciating President Alvi’s efforts being made for the betterment differently abled persons in the society who deserve access to employment, President KCCI assured that the Karachi Chamber fully supports President Alvi’s initiative and has started working on this project.

In this regard, relevant information has already been posted on KCCI’s website while emails and letters have also been sent to KCCI members and a meeting has also been convened in the month of January to discuss the possibilities of employing maximum number of disabled people in various factories and industrial units.

